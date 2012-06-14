BRIEF-International Entertainment Corp seeks trading halt
* Tarding halted pending release of announcement pursuant to Hong Kong code on takeovers and mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA, June 14 Standard and Poor's is unlikely to revise Colombia's long-term sovereign rating outlook this year, the rating agency's managing director for Latin America told reporters on Thursday.
"I see it as difficult this year," Victor Herrera said.
"But, I think that in the rest of the year, depending on the information, one should be able to give a more certain opinion about an improvement." (Reporting By Eduardo Garcia)
Feb 13 Mining stocks drove Australian shares higher on Monday after iron ore and copper prices jumped, with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto accounting for most of the gains.
* FXCM - additional information regarding costs associated with U.S. Retail foreign exchange activities, which it has agreed to sell to Gain Capital