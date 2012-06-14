* Govt hopes outlook will be raised this year

* Market pricing in expected change in outlook

* Colombia recouped investment grade status last year (Adds quotes, details, background, graphic links)

By Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, June 14 Standard & Poor's is unlikely to revise Colombia's long-term sovereign credit rating outlook this year, with any raise dependent on implementing key economic reforms, its Latin America managing director said on Thursday.

After 10 years crawling back from junk bond status, Colombia's strong economic performance and security advances helped the Andean nation clinch three investment grade credit ratings from major Wall Street agencies last year.

"I see it as difficult this year," Victor Herrera, S&P's managing director Latin America, said on the sidelines of a finance conference in Bogota, adding that an outlook improvement was not off the table for this year.

"To the extent that the government may be able to successfully approve its fiscal reform ... and the speed with which those plans may be implemented, it could eventually happen," Herrera said.

The government of President Juan Manuel Santos plans to present tax and pension reforms to Congress in coming months, and Moody's and Fitch have also said movement on the rating would depend on the reforms.

Standard & Poor's was the first major agency to raise Colombia to the bottom rung of investment grade last year, and all three companies rank the country as stable.

An improvement to the outlook would be the first step to a possible upgrade of the credit rating.

Latin America's No. 4 oil producer lost investment grade as a result of a 1999 economic crisis.

Colombia's government hopes its outlook will be raised to positive from stable this year, and the market has been pricing in a move since visits from Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch over the last month.

Colombian bonds' overall yield spread premium over U.S. Treasuries - a gauge of investor risk perception - fell to 155 basis points on Thursday from 219.1 on June 1, according to the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Index Plus (EMBI+) index.

The cost of annually insuring Colombia's debt over five years against default has fallen to 142.5 basis points from 165 at the beginning of June, according to Markit's pricing of five-year credit default swaps.

Colombia has attracted billions of dollars in foreign direct investment over the last decade boosting oil and coal output after U.S. military aid helped security forces deal crippling blows to leftist guerrillas and cocaine cartels.

The economic boom, however, has had its costs.

Colombian policymakers are concerned about continued credit expansion as the middle class borrows heavily for big ticket items, which could pressure consumer prices even though inflation has remained relatively steady in recent months.

The peso is up nearly 8.1 percent so far this year, making it the biggest gainer among the world's 36 most-traded currencies, hurting export competitiveness while a drop in key commodity prices may also eat into growth.

Herrera of Standard & Poor's said that advances in reforms that allow Colombia to reduce fiscal deficits and government debt could eventually lead to another ratings upgrade.

"At the moment the (reforms) are employed successfully and that they contribute to strengthening fiscal revenues and a possible debt reduction together with better external liquidity, a better rating could eventually arrive," he said. (Writing By Jack Kimball and Eduardo Garcia; editing by Carol Bishopric)