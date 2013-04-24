US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after robust jobs data
March 10 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after a stellar jobs report underscored the strength of the economy and firmed up the odds of the first interest rate hike this year.
NEW YORK, April 24 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's raised Colombia's investment grade sovereign credit rating to BBB from BBB-minus on Wednesday, citing the country's long-term growth prospects and lower vulnerability to external shocks.
The ratings agency also revised the country's outlook to stable from positive.
"The government has taken advantage of recent years of favorable commodity prices to undertake structural changes in fiscal policy, establish a fund to save above-budgeted revenues from the commodities sector, improve its debt profile, and develop its domestic capital markets," S&P said in a statement.
"Such steps improve the sovereign's capacity to undertake countercyclical fiscal and monetary policy, thus boosting the resilience of the economy in the event of a sharp fall in export prices or other external shocks."
Moody's Investors Service rates the country Baa3 with a stable outlook. Fitch rates Colombia BBB-minus with a positive outlook.
* Bond markets brace for U.S. rate hikes, change in ECB stance
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.