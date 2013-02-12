BOGOTA Feb 12 Colombia's FARC rebels killed a
policeman and a child with a grenade in what the defense
minister called a "demented, diabolical" attack and police said
the guerillas also blew up an oil pipeline.
Fighting has intensified since a unilateral FARC ceasefire
expired on Jan. 20, with guerrillas taking hostages, killing
soldiers and blowing up oil and energy infrastructure and
government security forces also stepping up operations.
The violence comes even as the two sides talk peace in
Havana to try to end a five-decade-long war that has killed tens
of thousands of people and displaced millions more.
Defense Minister Juan Carlos Pinzon said the FARC, or the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, killed a policeman and a
boy in a village in the southeastern province of Guaviare on
Monday night while residents tried to put out a fire the rebels
had started.
"This act is demented, diabolical, there's no other
explanation," Pinzon told journalists on Tuesday.
"In whose mind does it make sense to throw a grenade at a
group of people, police and citizens who are working shoulder to
shoulder to put out a fire? ... In what war, under what logic is
that acceptable? None."
In a separate attack in the southern Putumayo department,
the guerrilla group blew up a pipeline, police said. It was not
immediately clear which line was attacked.
President Juan Manuel Santos' administration and the FARC's
leaders launched a peace process late last year, the latest in a
long history of failed attempts.
On Sunday, the government and the Marxist rebels said their
talks were picking up in pace and making progress toward an
agreement on land reform, the first in a five-point agenda.
A U.S.-backed military offensive against rebels and drug
gangs since 2002 has made vast strides in improving security in
Latin America's No. 4 oil producer, opening up swathes of the
country to investment, especially in the oil and mining sectors.
