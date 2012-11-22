BOGOTA Nov 22 Colombia's FARC rebels freed
three captive Chinese oil workers and their translator held in
jungle camps for more than a year, a police source said on
Thursday.
The release late Wednesday comes as government and FARC
negotiators meet in Havana, Cuba to hammer out a five-point
peace plan that may bring an end to a war that has left tens of
thousands dead since it began in 1964.
The oil contractors were taken hostage by the Revolutionary
Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, in mid-2011 as they were
driving in southern Colombia. The FARC handed their captives
over to Red Cross workers.
A decade-long government offensive against the FARC has
pushed the rebels deep into inhospitable jungle territory,
helping foreign and local oil companies and their workers drill
more safely.
But the Marxist group has stepped up attacks against oil
installations over the last year or so, bombing pipelines,
kidnapping workers, and making it difficult for companies to
maintain output levels.
The FARC early this week said it ordered a unilateral
ceasefire for two months, but police say the guerrilla group
hasn't yet met that vow.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta Editing by W
Simon)