* FARC had said it held no more captives
* Rebels called unilateral ceasefire
* Red Cross cannot confirm FARC behind kidnapping
By Helen Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA, Nov 22 Colombia's FARC rebels freed
three captive Chinese oil workers and their translator after
holding them in jungle camps for more than a year, the Defense
Ministry said on Thursday, an apparent goodwill gesture as the
rebels seek to negotiate a peace accord to end five decades of
war.
The captives, who worked for a contractor hired by UK-based
Emerald Energy, were taken hostage by the Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia, or FARC, in mid-2011 as they were driving in
southern Colombia, the government said. The captives were handed
over to the Red Cross late on Wednesday.
The release is the second act this week that could be seen
as an olive branch to the government as the warring sides hammer
out a five-point peace plan that may bring an end to a conflict
that has left tens of thousands dead and millions displaced
since it began in 1964.
At the start of talks in Cuba on Monday, the FARC called a
unilateral ceasefire for two months.
The release was a result of collaboration between the Red
Cross and the Chinese government, Vice Defense Minister Jorge
Enrique Bedoya told reporters.
"The government provided all the help possible so that this
(liberation) could develop without any problems. We are very
happy that these Chinese citizens can return to their homes,"
Bedoya said.
A decade-long government offensive against the FARC has
pushed the rebels deep into inhospitable jungle territory,
helping foreign and local oil companies explore territory that
was once off-limits.
But the Marxist group has stepped up attacks against oil
installations over the last year or so, bombing pipelines,
kidnapping workers, and making it difficult for companies to
maintain output levels.
'FARC HYPOCRISY'
The FARC pledged in February that it would no longer take
hostages for ransom, one of the group's main sources of income
along with drug trafficking and extortion, according to police
sources.
After the FARC this year released a group of military and
police officials it had held for more than a decade, rebel
leaders repeatedly said the group was not holding any more
captives.
FARC negotiators in Cuba reiterated that they hold no
hostages.
"This again demonstrates the double standard and hypocrisy
of the FARC, which announced that it held no more captives,"
Bedoya said. "This liberation shows that they do."
Jordi Raich, head of the Colombian delegation of the
International Committee of the Red Cross, said he could not
confirm the government's claim that the FARC was responsible for
the kidnapping. He said it was not in his ambit to investigate.
"We received (the hostages) from a group of people dressed
in civilian clothes and without weapons," he told reporters.
"It's excellent news for the families after so much time of
waiting and uncertainty."
French journalist Romeo Langlois was freed by the FARC in
May after a month in captivity. He was the highest profile
hostage since French-Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt was
freed in a military rescue mission in 2008.
At the start of peace talks this week, the FARC ordered a
unilateral ceasefire for two months and said it would call off
attacks on military and economic targets, but police say it has
failed to keep that vow.
The FARC was responsible for attacks in southwestern Cauca
province and the destruction of two electricity towers in
western Antioquia, police said, throwing into doubt rebel leader
Ivan Marquez's call for the truce.
The ceasefire may have been aimed more at grabbing headlines
at the start of talks than a sincere effort toward peace, some
observers say. Poor communication in the jungles may also have
made it impossible to reach the rank and file membership.
Others believe the FARC is fractured and the order may have
been ignored.
Still, the ceasefire may provide some breathing space for
oil and mining companies, many of which pay considerable sums
for security to protect workers and installations.
The war costs Latin America's fourth-largest economy 1 to 2
percentage points of gross domestic product every year,
according to the government, and makes large tracts of arable
land unsafe due to combat or landmines.