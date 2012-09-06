HAVANA, Sept 6 Colombia's leftist FARC rebels said on Thursday they will seek a ceasefire at the start of peace talks with the government aimed at ending half a century of war.

"We're going to propose a ceasefire immediately when we sit at the table," said Mauricio Jaramillo, a senior rebel commander at a press conference in Havana.

The rebels said the talks, the first since a failed attempt at peace a decade ago, were set to begin on Oct. 8 in Norway. Afterwards, they will move to Cuba, officials have said.