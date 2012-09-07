* Rebels say talks expected to begin Oct. 8
* Santos wants intensification of military operations
* Attacks continue ahead of negotiations
By Helen Murphy and Jeff Franks
BOGOTA/HAVANA Sept 6 Colombian President Juan
Manuel Santos rejected a proposal on Thursday by leftist FARC
rebels for a bilateral ceasefire during talks next month aimed
at bringing an end to half a century of war.
The call for both sides to put down their weapons while
talks are under way in Norway came earlier from leaders of the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia at a news conference in
Havana.
The proposal and its rejection could complicate the process
from the start as Santos is adamant that Colombian military
operations would continue across "every centimeter" of the
Andean nation.
"I have asked that military operations be intensified, that
there will be no ceasefire of any kind," Santos said during an
address at a military base in Tolemaida, close to the capital.
"We won't cede anything at all until we reach the final
agreement," he added. "That should be very clear."
A decade ago, during the last attempt at ending Latin
America's longest-running insurgency, the rebels used a
demilitarized area the size of Switzerland to beef up their
military operations and establish a multibillion-dollar
drug-trafficking network.
"One of the differences with past peace processes is that we
won't give up one centimeter of national territory or cease
operations, and those principals have to be maintained until the
end," Santos said.
At its news conference, the FARC named two negotiators who
will sit with government representatives in Oslo and later in
Cuba to try to end a war that has left tens of thousands dead
since it began in 1964.
"We are going to propose a ceasefire immediately when we sit
at the table," senior FARC commander Mauricio Jaramillo said.
"Better said, we are going to fight for it. We are going to
discuss it there at the table, but it is one of the first
points," he said, announcing that talks would start on Oct. 8 in
Norway.
Santos said there was no firm start date yet and that talks
could continue for as long as nine months.
The former defense minister, whose approval rating has
fallen in recent months, surprised Colombians this week when he
said there would be no ceasefire during peace talks with the
FARC.
Santos had always demanded that the rebels put down their
weapons, free all hostages and stop attacks on military,
civilian and economic targets before any negotiations could be
considered.
WAR-BATTERED
Some analysts have said Santos' sliding poll numbers put
pressure on him to allow the talks to go ahead without a
unilateral ceasefire from the FARC.
Face-to-face discussions while both sides are killing each
other in Colombia's mountains would be difficult to sustain and
could weaken the government's hand, they said.
"The FARC will take advantage of its status as negotiator to
appear legitimate to the people, while at the same time using
weapons to increase terrorist acts to boost its strength at the
negotiating table to break the will of the government," said
Vicente Torrijos, a Colombian political analyst.
The two sides have set a agenda for talks that includes the
rights of victims, land ownership in rural areas and cocaine
production and smuggling.
The FARC was founded in 1964 as a rural insurgency. Its
founder, Manuel Marulanda, initially received support from the
Soviet Union, Cuba and Colombia's Communist Party.
Now an estimated 8,000 strong, the group is funded mainly by
the cocaine trade and extortion and has resorted to recruiting
children as support for its Marxist cause has waned. It is
considered a terrorist organization by Washington and the
European Union.
Although it has lost ground in recent years, its attacks
affect Colombia's fast-expanding mining and oil sectors.
Violence has battered Colombia for decades, not just
involving the FARC but also drug cartels and right-wing
paramilitary groups.
ARREST WARRANTS SUSPENDED
Jaramillo said the FARC would send Ivan Marquez and Jose
Santrich, both high-ranking leaders, to the talks and would
reveal more participants soon.
"We have always wanted peace," Jaramillo said.
Colombian Attorney General Eduardo Montealegre said on
Tuesday that once the government accepted the FARC negotiators,
all arrest warrants would be suspended.
The rebels said they were pursuing peace because the country
needed it and sensed that the government felt the same.
"We think it is very important to develop and preserve this
process because it responds to a need, a strong desire of the
Colombian people," F A RC member Marco Leon said in Havana.
"Colombia and the world have changed. The principles of FARC
go on unbowed," said Ricardo Tellez, a top commander known by
his war alias of Rodrigo Granda.
Santos unveiled his negotiating team on Wednesday, which
includes a former vice president, a former police chief, a
former military head, an industrialist, the president's chief
security adviser and a former environment minister.
Even as it prepares for the meetings, the FARC blew up two
trucks at a coal mine on Tuesday ,and Danilo Garcia, a top rebel
commander and right-hand man to FARC leader Rodrigo Londono, was
killed in a bombing attack by government troops.