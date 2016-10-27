BOGOTA Oct 27 Colombia delayed peace talks with
Marxist ELN rebels until they free a politician held captive for
six months, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Thursday, as he
struggles to refloat another peace deal with FARC guerrillas
after it was rejected in a plebiscite.
The National Liberation Army (ELN), the nation's
second-biggest insurgent group, must release Odin Sanchez to the
International Committee of the Red Cross before talks can begin
in Ecuador, Santos said, reiterating a condition he set months
ago.
The opening ceremony had been scheduled to take place in
Ecuador's capital at 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT) but it was canceled
at the last minute. The government said the talks could still go
forward as early as Friday or Saturday if the rebels free
Sanchez, however.
The 2,000-strong ELN, considered a terrorist group by the
United States and European Union, has kidnapped hundreds of
people during its 52-year insurgency to raise war funds and use
hostages as bargaining chips with the government.
Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize earlier this month for
his efforts to end a conflict with the leftist Revolutionary
Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a surprising choice given
voters narrowly shunned the deal he signed with them.
More than 220,000 people have been killed in Colombia's
long-running armed conflict, which has pitted leftist guerrillas
against right-wing paramilitary groups and the security forces.
Founded by radical Catholic priests and inspired by Cuba's
1959 revolution, the ELN has been in on-and-off closed-door
talks with the government since 2014 on how the two sides would
conduct negotiations.
The rebels have remained active during that time, kidnapping
and bombing oil installations, though in recent months they have
released some captives.
Formal peace talks would likely mirror those held with the
FARC. The peace agreement, signed on Sept. 26 with the FARC, was
internationally lauded but criticized by many in Colombia for
being too lenient on the rebels.
Former President Alvaro Uribe is now leading the effort to
change the agreement that would have given the FARC guaranteed
congressional seats and immunity from traditional jail
sentences. The "no" side won the plebiscite by less than half a
percentage point.
Peace with the two groups is unlikely to put a complete end
to violence in a country also ravaged by unrest from drug
trafficking and other crimes, but it would allow economic
development in once off-limits areas and shift more military
resources to fight growing criminal gangs.
