By Helen Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA, Aug 27 Colombia's government will soon begin talks that could lead to formal negotiations for peace with the country's biggest guerrilla group, known as the FARC, a Colombian intelligence source said on Monday.

As part of the deal to hold negotiations, President Juan Manuel Santos agreed that leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia would not be extradited to another country to stand trial, said the source who declined to be identified.

One presidential aide denied any talks were taking place, but a second aide said that any official word on peace talks would come from Santos himself.

A successful peace agreement with the rebels would secure Santos a place in history when so many other presidents have failed to bring a lasting ceasefire during the group's almost five decades of war.

Details are still being worked out, the source said, but negotiations could take place in Cuba or Norway. U.S. President Barack Obama is aware of the process and is in agreement, the source told Reuters.

Santos, at the mid-point of his four-year term, has said he would only consider peace talks with the FARC if he was certain the drug-funded group would negotiate in good faith.

The last peace effort ended in shambles.

Former President Andres Pastrana ceded the FARC a safe haven in 1998 the size of Switzerland to promote talks. But the rebels took advantage of the military absence to train fighters, build more than 25 airstrips to fly drug shipments and established prison camps to hold its hostages.

News of potential peace talks was met with guarded hope among Colombians.

"Honestly, full peace is probably never possible. Of course it would be good, reaching an agreement, but really, an end to the war? I think an end to the world will happen first," said Maria Eugenia Martinez as she sold cigarettes in an upscale neighborhood of Bogota.

Santos discussed the peace process during talks in Havana with Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez and former President Fidel Castro just ahead of the Summit of the Americas in Cartagena earlier this year, the source said.

Congress passed a constitutional reform in June that set the legal basis for eventual peace with Colombia's rebels. The reform prohibits guerrilla leaders accused of crimes against humanity from holding political office.

In a recent interview, Santos said he would only start a peace process "with a high probability of success. I would not start a process to fail."

Colombia's second-biggest guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army, known as ELN, also said it is willing to talk peace with the government.

VIOLENCE CONTINUES

News of the peace talks has already angered Santos' predecessor, Alvaro Uribe, who has criticized any idea of negotiations with the rebels and has slammed Santos for wanting "peace at any cost."

"To reach negotiations this government has weakened security and allowed the FARC terrorists to rebuild," Uribe said on his Twitter account.

Santos, a former defense minister, won election in 2010 by a landslide, pledging to cut unemployment and continue Uribe's hardline security policies, while fostering economic growth and reducing poverty.

While much of the world struggles to shore up fiscal accounts, Colombia's financial management, buoyant economy and security advances have helped shield the economy from too much fallout from the international financial crisis.

Once an outcast for most foreign companies, the Andean nation has become a magnet for investment as a U.S.-backed offensive against the FARC sharply reduced the number of kidnappings and murders.

The nation was rewarded last year with investment grade from three major credit-rating agencies.

But the 61-year-old Santos has seen his ratings slide in recent weeks amid criticism that he had allowed rebels to chip away at the security gains of the last decade.

Attacks on oil industry installations have jumped 40 percent over the last year, while violent clashes between troops and indigenous protesters in the province of Cauca led to withering of criticism of Santos for not protecting the soldiers.

Six people were killed, including two children, in a FARC bomb attack in central Meta province on Sunday.

REBEL TALKS

In a rare video interview published on Monday, ELN leader Nicolas Rodriguez told Reuters he would sit at a government negotiating table, preferably with the FARC, and discuss ways to bring an end to half a century of war in Colombia.

But he said the ELN would not end its kidnapping, bomb attacks and extortion of foreign oil and mining companies before talks start.

The FARC, which calls itself "the people's army" defending peasant rights, has battled about a dozen administrations since appearing in 1964, when its founder Manuel Marulanda and 48 rebels fought off thousands of troops in jungle hide-outs.

The group has faced its toughest defeats in recent years as U.S.-trained special forces use sophisticated technology and spy networks to track the leaders.

The FARC's string of defeats began in 2008 with a cross-border military raid into Ecuador that killed Raul Reyes, its second in command. Marulanda died of a heart attack weeks later and was replaced by Alfonso Cano, who was later killed too.

The group is led by Timoleon Jimenez, known by his war alias "Timochenko."