BOGOTA Oct 23 Colombian conglomerate Grupo
Argos will donate money and a large piece of land to a
charity for poor farmers, its chief executive officer said on
Thursday, in a bid to support peace amid uncertainty about land
reparation efforts.
Laws on how to compensate victims of a five-decade war as
well as a partial land reform agreement reached at peace talks
with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), have
prompted some business leaders to worry that land purchased for
company operations may be reclaimed by displaced inhabitants.
Argos will donate $20.9 million and 6,600 hectares (16,309
acres) of land located in the Montes de Maria region, near the
country's northern Caribbean coast. Argos CEO Jose Alberto Velez
said the land was purchased "in good faith" for a reforestation
project funded by the group, one of Colombia's largest holding
companies.
The land may previously have belonged to farmers who were
displaced by illegal groups, Velez told local Caracol Radio, so
the company felt it was better to donate the land to a charity
which works with that group.
"There's the possibility that there are claimants on the
land, who we didn't purchase the land from, but who may have
sold it years ago, displaced by violence or pressured by
paramilitaries or the guerrillas," Velez said.
"So we decided to give all the land, some 6,600 hectares, a
thousand of which have been reforested, to an independent
foundation," Velez said, adding that the cash donation will go
to the 'Grow in Peace Foundation'.
The charity will use the land and money to create a "peace
laboratory" for 600 farming families, who will grow avocados,
tobacco and sesame, among other agriculture projects.
More than 200,000 people have been killed and millions
displaced as a result of the Colombian government's war with
leftist guerillas.
In 2011, Colombia's Congress approved the 'Law of Victims',
under which displaced people may reclaim their land and get
reparations. Businesses and investors now fear they may be asked
to return land they thought had been purchased legally.
The plight of the displaced is a leading topic at the
two-year-old talks between the government and the FARC, where a
partial accord on rural land reform has been reached.
If implemented, the agreement would create a fund to
distribute land to poor farmers and provide reparations for the
displaced, among other measures.
Any peace deal must be approved in a public referendum
before it becomes law.
($1 = 2,049.90 Colombian pesos)
