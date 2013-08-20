BOGOTA Aug 19 Colombia's ELN guerrillas said on
Monday they would release in the coming days a Canadian
geologist they had kidnapped in January, a step the government
has set as a pre-condition before it considers inviting the
rebel group to peace talks.
Jernoc Wobert was seized by the ELN or National Liberation
Army in Bolivar province in the north of the country along with
two Peruvian and three Colombian miners all contracted by the
Toronto-based gold mining company, Braeval Mining Corp.
The five colleagues were later freed but Wobert was
retained.
"In the coming days, the Canadian citizen Jernoc Wobert,
vice-president for exploration of the mining company Braeval
Mining Corporation will be freed," the rebel group said in a
statement posted on its website.
Braeval told the Colombian government in July it had decided
to abandon plans for gold exploration and mining projects in
Bolivar department by not exercising rights it had been granted
by the government. The ELN had said it would only free Wobert if
the company gave up its mining rights. Braeval did not link its
decision to the ELN's demand.
The ELN asked in its statement that the International
Committee of the Red Cross oversee Wobert's release together
with the government and a delegation from the Catholic church.
The smaller of two Colombian guerrilla groups, the ELN has
expressed interest in taking part in peace negotiations the
government has been holding with the group's larger counterpart,
the FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, since last
November.
President Juan Manuel Santos said the ELN must first release
all its hostages, including Wobert, before peace talks separate
from those being held with the FARC, could begin. He welcomed
the ELN's announcement on Monday.
"I celebrate the ELN's decision. This is a decision I
consider correct, to initiate dialogue with a view to seeking
peace in this country," he was quoted as saying in a statement
from the presidency.
"I have given instructions to facilitate this liberation,"
he said separately on his Twitter account.
The guerrilla groups, which have been fighting the
government for five decades, oppose the presence of
international mining companies in the Andean nation, alleging
the wealth they extract does not benefit locals sufficiently and
harms the environment.
But guerrilla attacks on oil pipelines were as frequent as
one every two to three days in 2012, causing serious pollution
due to the spillage of crude oil.
The ELN currently has about 2,000 combatants compared with
about 8,000 FARC fighters. Both organizations are listed as
terrorist groups by the United States and European Union.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Additional reporting by Monica
Garcia; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Eric Walsh)