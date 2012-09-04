BRIEF-Apax Europe looks to sell stake in Sweden's Capio AB
* Carnegie Investment Bank says Apax Europe announces its intention to explore opportunity to sell up to 15,176,793 ordinary shares in Capio AB
BOGOTA, Sept 4 Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos said peace talks with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas would start in Oslo in the first half of October.
There would be no ceasefire, he added in a national address, during the latest attempt to end the South American nation's five-decade conflict.
* Carnegie Investment Bank says Apax Europe announces its intention to explore opportunity to sell up to 15,176,793 ordinary shares in Capio AB
* Stada says to review offer but continue talks with other suitors (Adds Stada quote, background)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)