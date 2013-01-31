BOGOTA Jan 31 Colombia's FARC rebels kidnapped
three oil workers and killed four soldiers in the nation's
south, while they blew up an energy tower in the north, military
sources said, in a sign the group is stepping up pressure during
peace talks.
The kidnappings and other violent incidents on Wednesday
came days after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or
FARC, made clear during the negotiations in Cuba that it would
continue to capture armed forces members even as talks continue.
The oil workers were contracted as engineers by Canada's
Gran Tierra Energy, according to an email from the Colombian air
force overnight. Company officials in Canada and Bogota were not
immediately available to comment.
The air force was hunting for the contractors, the statement
said. They were believed to be Colombians.
President Juan Manuel Santos' government and Marxist rebels
have been engaged in peace negotiations in Havana since
November, trying to reach a settlement to a war that has defied
all past attempts for resolution.
The FARC, the biggest and oldest armed group in Latin
America, also seized two police patrolmen in a southwestern
province last weekend - the first kidnapping of security forces
since the group said last year it would stop taking hostages to
finance its activities.
The rebels have in the past seized oil workers for ransom
and to disrupt economic interests.
While the FARC has said it would stop kidnapping to fund its
war against the government, it never said it would stop taking
members of the armed forces as "prisoners of war." In April of
last year it released all government forces under its control.
An escalation of hostilities could affect the progress of
the peace talks in Cuba. Santos has said he wants to achieve an
agreement within a year.
