BOGOTA, Sept 15 Leftist guerrillas in
northeastern Colombia killed two contractors working on a
pipeline for the state oil company, Ecopetrol, military sources
said on Monday.
The shooting occurred on Sunday in the rural municipality of
Teorama along the border with Venezuela, while the workers were
doing maintenance work on the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline.
"A sniper from the National Liberation Army (ELN) shot from
the houses on the other side of the Catatumbo River," General
Fernando Montoya, the commander of a special forces unit which
operates in the area, told reporters.
Ecopetrol condemned the attack in Norte de
Santander department in a statement and urged authorities to
investigate the killings.
The ELN and a larger rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia, or FARC, have recently raised the tempo of
attacks on oil infrastructure to demonstrate their continued
military capabilities.
The attacks, including assaults on the Cano Limon-Covenas
pipeline, have lowered oil production to under a million barrels
per day over the last few months, below the government's goal of
a million barrels a day.
Though the two rebel groups, considered terrorists by the
United States and the European Union, have been weakened by a
U.S.-backed military offensive, their attacks often close down
pipelines for days at a time.
The Colombian government has been in peace negotiations with
the FARC for nearly two years, in an effort to end a
five-decade-long conflict which has left over 200,000 dead and
millions displaced.
In May, President Juan Manuel Santos announced that the
government had also held preliminary talks with the ELN, which
opposes oil exploration on the grounds that it damages the
environment and exploits local populations.
