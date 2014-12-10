HAVANA Dec 10 The Colombian government and
leftist FARC guerrillas on Wednesday restarted peace talks that
had been suspended over the rebel capture of an army general who
has since been released.
"The events of the previous few weeks are behind us," chief
government negotiator Humberto de la Calle said in a statement
moments before heading into a closed-door session with the
rebels.
The two-year-old talks in Cuba seek to end a 50-year-old war
that has killed 200,000 people.
President Juan Manuel Santos suspended talks on Nov. 16
after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) seized
army general Ruben Dario Alzate, one of five people taken by the
guerrillas in two separate incidents.
Santos insisted there would be no more negotiations until
all five hostages were freed.
The rebels released two soldiers on Nov. 25 and the other
three - Alzate, a soldier and a civilian lawyer - were set free
on Nov. 30. Alzate has since resigned from the army.
Santos has said he would like to reach a comprehensive
accord by the end of 2015. Any agreement would then be put
before Colombian voters for approval.
(Reporting by Nelson Acosta; Editing by Daniel Trotta and
Matthew Lewis)