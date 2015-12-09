BOGOTA Dec 9 Colombia's FARC rebels released a
soldier, who was captured while he was on vacation in the
country's southern jungles, the International Committee of the
Red Cross said on Wednesday, an incident that violated the
group's unilateral ceasefire.
The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) freed
Jesus Rojas in Caqueta province, where he was kidnapped 14 days
ago while visiting family. The Marxist guerrilla group had
accused him of spying.
The Colombian government and the FARC have been engaged
since late 2012 in peace talks taking place in Cuba aimed at
ending a five-decade war that has killed more than 220,000
people and displaced millions.
President Juan Manuel Santos has said he wants a peace
accord signed by March 23, and has shown willingness to call a
bilateral ceasefire as soon as this year.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Diane Craft)