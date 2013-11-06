BOGOTA Nov 6 Colombia's government and FARC guerrillas on Wednesday will announce a partial agreement on the rebel group's future role in politics, one of the thorniest issues in peace talks being held in Cuba, a source from Colombia's High Commission for Peace said.

The FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, and its smaller counterpart, the ELN, or National Liberation Army, have been fighting the government for five decades after starting as peasant movements seeking land reform. The conflict has killed more than 200,000 people.

An official announcement of the partial agreement is to be made at 11:00 a.m. local time (1600 GMT), the source said.