BOGOTA Oct 8 Colombia must invest at least 90
trillion pesos ($44.4 billion) to implement a peace deal with
Marxist rebels to end a 50-year conflict, says a senator who
backs the current peace talks, adding the amount is much less
than the cost of waging war.
The figure is the first estimate of the cost of a peace
accord to end the conflict with the Revolutionary Armed Forces
of Colombia, or FARC.
"The minimum cost for the next 10 years is estimated at 90
trillion pesos," Senator Roy Barreras, president of the
Colombian Congress's peace commission, said late on Tuesday.
He said the money would be used to finance reintegration
programs for former rebels, victim compensation, the return of
displaced populations and land reform.
The government must implement structural reforms to
guarantee there will be sufficient funds for such post conflict
programs, Barreras said, echoing analysts who say the government
should re-evaluate spending and taxation.
"There will need to be adjustments, modifications, and we
need budget reform, a structural tax reform for peace," he told
Reuters after his presentation to Congress.
Barreras, who is a member of President Juan Manuel Santo's U
Party, said the war now costs the country about 100 trillion
pesos ($49.6 billion) a year.
"Peace may cost 9 trillion each year, that's to say that
with one year of war we pay for peace and from there on out
Colombia will keep growing without the burden of the conflict."
The estimate comes as the government is asking legislators
to approve a package of tax reforms to raise an additional $26
billion between 2015 and 2018, extending some tax increases that
were meant to expire at the end of the year and upping other
duties.
The coalition backing Santos has a solid majority in
Congress, making approval of the tax reform package likely.
Analysts have said the tax increases may not be enough,
given falling oil revenues and the costs of implementing a peace
deal, and that the government will have to ask for another
package of increases in four years.
Royalties and earnings from oil have fallen as companies
face delays in environmental licensing, while rebel attacks
continue to disrupt pipelines.
The peace talks being held in Havana, Cuba, are nearly two
years old. Negotiators have reached preliminary agreements on
three of five topics: political participation for the FARC, land
reform and the illegal drug trade.
The two sides are now debating victim compensation, and will
then discuss reintegration of rebel fighters.
Violence over the past five decades between leftist rebels,
the government, drug cartels and paramilitary groups has killed
more than 200,000 and displaced millions.
President Santos will travel to Europe in November to try to
raise funds to support peace efforts.
($1=2,026.9 Colombian pesos)
