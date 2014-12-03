(Adds Santos comment, context)
By Nelson Acosta
HAVANA Dec 3 The Colombian government and
leftist rebels will renew peace talks this month, reviving
efforts to end five decades of war, officials said on Wednesday.
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos had suspended the
two-year-old peace talks until the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia (FARC) rebels released five hostages, including an army
general, captured last month.
The guerrillas freed all the captives last week, including
General Ruben Dario Alzate, who subsequently resigned.
Government negotiators and FARC leadership met in Havana on
Tuesday for two days of talks to evaluate recent events.
"We consider the crisis over and announce that we have
agreed that the next cycle of conversations will take place
between the 10th and the 17th of December," a Cuban government
official said, reading a joint statement by the two sides and
Cuba and Norway, who are guarantor nations at the talks.
Negotiators will start the renewed talks by discussing how
to wind down the conflict, which has killed over 200,000, Santos
said during an event with Canada's visiting Governor General.
"I celebrate that at the negotiating table in Havana they
have agreed to renew talks," said the president, who was
re-elected in June on a promise to end the war.
"This is how we save lives, how we stop suffering and at
last, after 50 years, have peace in our country."
Alzate, 55, was seized along with a corporal and a civilian
lawyer in northwest Choco province on Colombia's Pacific coast.
The rebels declared him a prisoner of war.
Santos halted the negotiations until the three, along with
two soldiers captured in a separate incident, were freed.
The rebels released the two soldiers last week and the other
three captives on Sunday.
Alzate resigned a day later, saying that, in an attempt to
keep a low profile during a visit to a wind energy project, he
ignored important security protocols.
The Havana talks are not the first effort to end the war.
Previous negotiations collapsed in 2002 when the rebels
kidnapped a senator, who was held hostage for six years.
The FARC, once prolific kidnappers, say they no longer hold
captives for ransom but reserve the right to take prisoners of
war. They have repeatedly advocated for a bilateral ceasefire
during talks, though the government has refused.
(Reporting by Nelson Acosta and Monica Garcia; Writing by
Daniel Trotta and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by G Crosse,
Richard Chang and Gunna Dickson)