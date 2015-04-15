BOGOTA, April 15 Ten Colombian soldiers were
killed by FARC rebels in southwestern Cauca province on
Wednesday, the military said, despite a four-month-old
unilateral ceasefire declared by the group amid peace talks with
the government.
The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, have
been in peace negotiations with the government for more than two
years. The group declared the ceasefire in December and last
week President Juan Manuel Santos extended a halt to bombing
raids in recognition of their compliance.
Several media commentators said the events could throw into
doubt the ceasefire and may spell an end to a government halt to
bombing raids on guerrilla camps.
The army "reproaches this act, whose authors were the
narco-terrorists of the fourth commission of the Miller Perdomo
mobile column of the FARC," General Mario Valencia told
journalists.
He added nine soldiers were wounded.
Santos said via Twitter that he was consulting with military
officials and would travel to the region.
"I am with the military leadership consulting about the
events," Santos said. "I will travel to the area today."
"This is exactly the war that we want to end."
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra Editing by
