HAVANA, March 23 Colombian peace negotiators missed Wednesday's deadline for a final accord but will continue talks in Havana to end Latin America's longest war, a government official said.

"In all honesty, we have to inform the public that at the moment there are still important differences with the FARC," Humberto de la Calle, the government's lead negotiator, told reporters. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Sandra Maler)