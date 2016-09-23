By Julia Symmes Cobb
YARI PLAINS, Colombia, Sept 23 Colombia's FARC
rebel group voted unanimously to approve a peace deal with the
government and form a new political party, a top commander said
on Friday at the close of a guerrilla congress on the southern
Yari Plains.
After four years of negotiations in Havana, the government
and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia reached a final
peace accord last month that will end a five-decade war that has
left a quarter of a million people dead.
As part of the agreement, the FARC will continue to push for
social change as a political party, receiving 10 unelected seats
in congress until 2026. The leadership of the FARC have so far
been coy on policy details but are expected soon to transition
to a party rooted in Marxist ideals.
"The war is over, long live Colombia, long live peace," said
FARC commander Ivan Marquez in a statement to reporters
alongside fellow members of the rebel leadership.
"We inform the country and the government and the
governments and people of the world that the rebel delegates of
the congress have given unanimous backing to the final accord."
Colombians will vote on the peace accord in an Oct. 2
plebiscite, the final go-ahead for rebels to demobilize. Polls
show the accord will easily pass.
Two-hundred delegates from FARC units around the country
gathered at the Yari site, five hours by rutted road from the
nearest provincial town, to review the accord and discuss
re-organization in peacetime.
Although both leadership and rank and file fighters say they
will prioritize political activism as civilians, the group has
so far not provided examples of specific policies.
"Our initial platform is the implementation of the Havana
accords," Pastor Alape, a member of the FARC's secretariat and a
negotiator at the talks in Cuba, told Reuters at the congress.
"Our political proposals will have to come from the suggestions
of our base.
"We started our political efforts clandestinely and now we
aspire, legally, to open our initiatives, together with all
sectors of society, to concretely cultivate the political space
we are given," Alape said.
The five-point peace accord covers agricultural reform, an
end to the illegal drugs trade, victims' reparations, FARC
political participation and demobilization.
The FARC may find an electoral foothold among poor farmers
and committed leftists, but many Colombians are wary that
ex-fighters will join gangs or a smaller rebel group, the
National Liberation Army.
