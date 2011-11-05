* Guerrilla chief Alfonso Cano dies in battle
* Colombians hope move could usher in peace
* Triumph for President Juan Manuel Santos
By Luis Jaime Acosta and Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Nov 5 Colombians rejoiced at the
killing of top FARC rebel leader Alfonso Cano and hoped the
biggest blow yet against Latin America's longest insurgency
could herald an end to nearly five decades of war.
In a triumph for President Juan Manuel Santos' government,
forces bombed a FARC jungle hideout in southwestern Cauca
region on Friday, killing several rebels, Defense Minister Juan
Carlos Pinzon said.
Troops then rappelled down from helicopters to search the
area, killing Cano in a gun battle a short time later.
Pictures of his dead body -- with his trademark beard
shaven off -- were broadcast on television.
The death of the former student activist, who had a $3.7
million bounty on his head, is unlikely to spell a quick end to
a war that has killed tens of thousands in the Andean nation.
But it will further damage the drug trade-funded rebels'
ability to coordinate high profile bombings, ambushes and
kidnappings that have brought it worldwide notoriety.
"It is the most devastating blow that this group has
suffered in its history," Santos said in a brief televised
address to the nation.
"I want to send a message to each and every member of that
organization: 'demobilize' ... or otherwise you will end up in
a prison or in a tomb. We will achieve peace."
In one road on the outskirts of Bogota lined with bars and
restaurants, revelers spilled into the street, dancing and
chanting with joy: "Cano is dead!"
Even prior to its decapitation, the FARC, or Revolutionary
Armed Forces of Colombia, had been battered by a U.S.-backed
military campaign that began in 2002. The waning insurgency has
lost several other key commanders in the past four years.
"This brings us closer to victory and peace so that we can
stop killing each other," said Jorge Cordero, a 19-year-old
soldier on guard duty in the north of Bogota.
The death of Cano, 63, who took over leadership of the
rebels after FARC's founder died in 2008, was a major strategic
victory for Santos, who came to office last year promising to
keep up a hard-line stance against the guerrillas.
It will ease the pressure he has been under over a recent
upsurge in small-scale attacks, and will also reassure
investors in the booming oil and mining sectors.
Cano's death followed the killing last year of one of his
main henchmen, Mono Jojoy, in a bombing and raid of his camp.
REBELS WEAKEST IN DECADES
"It's going to be more and more hard for them to get
through the next years," said Alfredo Rangel, an independent
security analyst.
"There's no leader with the intensity that Cano has and it
will be hard to get someone to replace him. In the short term
there will be a lack of leadership. The end won't be automatic
or immediate, but we are coming to the end of the FARC."
Cano went from being a middle-class communist youth
activist in Bogota to become the top FARC leader after taking
part in peace talks in Venezuela and Mexico during the 1990s.
The strike that killed him underscored how Colombia's
military can now attack rebel leaders deep in the country's
mountains and jungles. Once a powerful force controlling large
swaths of Colombia, the FARC is at its weakest in decades.
Violence, bombings and kidnappings from the conflict have
eased sharply as Colombian troops use better intelligence, U.S.
training and technology to take the fight to the rebels.
Foreign investment in Colombia has surged since the
military crackdown began in 2002, especially in oil and mining.
But the FARC and other armed groups have continued to pose a
threat in rural areas where the state's presence is weak and
cocaine trafficking lets the rebels finance their operations.
Security gains have helped Colombia recoup investment-grade
credit ratings from three Wall Street agencies this year.
"The death of Alfonso Cano confirms that there has been a
turning point in the war against the FARC," said Daniel Loza,
an analyst at local brokerage Serfinco. "It is another factor
that boosts investor confidence in Colombia."
Desertions and military operations have whittled down rebel
ranks to about 7,000 fighters, but the FARC has survived for
more than 40 years, and still has a cadre of experienced
mid-level commanders. Rebels are relying increasingly on
hit-and-run tactics and ambushes in rural areas.
The FARC, whose rebels have made incursions into Venezuela
and Ecuador at times to elude Colombia's army, are on the U.S.
list of terrorist organizations.
