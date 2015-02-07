BOGOTA Feb 7 Colombia's Marxist FARC rebels
have invited the newly-crowned Miss Universe Paulina Vega, a
native of the country's Caribbean coast, to attend their peace
negotiations with the government, a bid to end 50 years of
fighting.
The 22-year-old Vega, a business student and model from the
northern city of Barranquilla, was named Miss Universe in late
January and has said in interviews that she would be willing to
travel to the talks.
"We have read with interest your desire to contribute with
your good works to reaching peace," the Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia, or FARC, said in a statement on their
website late on Friday.
"We salute your willingness to travel to Havana, at this
time we invite you to make a visit," added the FARC, which has
been holding negotiations with the government in Cuba since late
2012.
The FARC did not say how Vega's visit would help advance the
peace talks. She has yet to respond to the invitation.
Representatives at the talks have so far reached agreement
on three of five agenda points, including land reform, an end to
the illegal drugs trade and political participation for
ex-guerrillas.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by David Gregorio)