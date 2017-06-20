AMSTERDAM, June 20 The Netherlands foreign
ministry confirmed on Tuesday that two employees of the
television program "Spoorloos", or "Missing", have been
kidnapped in Colombia.
Earlier, Colombia's military said two Dutch journalists were
kidnapped by Marxist ELN rebels in a conflict area of
northeastern Colombia.
The Dutch foreign ministry said it was giving the case its
"highest priority" but communication about its efforts "is not
in the interest of those involved."
The Colombian military identified the pair as Derk Johannes
Bolt, 62, a television journalist, and Eugenio Ernest Marie, 58,
a cameraman.
It was not clear from the Netherlands' foreign ministry
statement whether both have Dutch nationality.
