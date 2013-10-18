BOGOTA Oct 18 Colombia's ELN rebel group
kidnapped three oil contractors in the eastern province of
Arauca on Friday, police said, following a spate of bomb attacks
in the last 10 days that shut some of the oil industry's biggest
oil and gas pipelines.
The contractors, all from Colombia, were kidnapped from
their car by men in military fatigues commonly used by the
country's guerrillas, near the town of Arauquita close to the
eastern border with Venezuela.
"It appears to be another doing of the ELN as part of its
escalation in terrorist activities," Arauca regional police
commander Wilson Bravo said on local television, which reported
the kidnapped were a geologist, an assistant and their driver.
Local media said the contractors work on Colombia's
second-biggest oil pipeline, the Cano Limon-Covenas, jointly
owned by Colombia state oil company Ecopetrol and
U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp. It transports
crude along the border with Venezuela to Colombia's Caribbean
coast.
The 780 km (480 mile), 80,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) pipeline,
the second-largest in the country, has been functioning
sporadically since three bomb attacks closed it this month. The
attacks were attributed to leftist guerrillas.
The ELN, or National Liberation Army, which operates mostly
in the country's northeast, is the smaller of Colombia's two
guerrilla movements, with around 3,000 fighters. The larger
FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, has around
8,000.
Both have been fighting the government in a bloody
five-decade conflict estimated to have killed more than 200,000.
The ELN released a Canadian geologist whom it held hostage
for seven months in August, a step President Juan Manuel Santos
said was a pre-condition for peace talks with the government,
which the rebel group has expressed interest in.
Both guerrilla groups have attacked oil infrastructure with
increasing frequency in the last year or two, even with peace
talks under way between the government and FARC. Oil companies
had to contend with attacks as frequent as every two to three
days in 2012.
The ELN has battled a dozen governments since it was founded
in 1964 and is considered a terrorist group by the United States
and the European Union.
It has sought peace before, holding talks with the Colombian
government in Cuba and Venezuela between 2002 and 2007. Experts
say there was a lack of will on both sides to agree a final
peace plan.