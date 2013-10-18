BOGOTA Oct 18 Colombia's ELN rebels released
three oil contractors hours after kidnapping them in the eastern
province of Arauca on Friday, a police commander said, following
an intensive air and ground search launched by security forces.
The contractors, all from Colombia, had been hauled from
their car by men in military fatigues commonly used by the
country's guerrillas, near the town of Arauquita close to the
eastern border with Venezuela.
The kidnapping followed a spate of bomb attacks in the past
10 days that shut some of the Colombian oil industry's biggest
oil and gas pipelines. The sector has enjoyed an influx of
foreign investment because of improved security in the past
decade.
"It appears to be another doing of the ELN as part of its
escalation in terrorist activities," Arauca regional police
commander Wilson Bravo said on local television, which reported
that the kidnapped contractors were a geologist, an assistant
and their driver.
Bravo later told Reuters the men had been released, and
attributed it to the pressure the kidnappers faced after
security forces quickly launched a search.
Local media said the contractors work on Colombia's
second-biggest oil pipeline, the Cano Limon-Covenas, owned by
Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol and U.S.-based
Occidental Petroleum Corp. It transports crude along the
border with Venezuela to Colombia's Caribbean coast.
The 480-mile (780-km), 80,000 barrel-per-day pipeline, has
been functioning sporadically since three bomb attacks closed it
this month. The attacks were attributed to leftist guerrillas.
The ELN, or National Liberation Army, which operates mostly
in the country's northeast, is the smaller of Colombia's two
guerrilla groups, with about 3,000 fighters. The FARC, or
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, has about 8,000
fighters.
Both groups have been fighting the government in a bloody
five-decade conflict estimated to have killed more than 200,000
people.
In August, the ELN released a Canadian geologist it had held
hostage for seven months. President Juan Manuel Santos had said
the release was a condition for ELN peace talks with the
government, which the rebel group has expressed interest in
pursuing.
Both guerrilla groups have attacked oil infrastructure with
increasing frequency in the past year or two, even with peace
talks proceeding between the government and FARC. Oil companies
had to contend with attacks as frequent as every two to three
days in 2012.
The ELN has battled a dozen governments since it was founded
in 1964 and is considered a terrorist group by the United States
and the European Union.
It has sought peace before, holding talks with the Colombian
government in Cuba and Venezuela from 2002 to 2007.