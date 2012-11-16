* FARC has been weakened by U.S.-backed offensive
* Land reform, rural development top five-point agenda
* Talks opened in Norway, now moved to Cuba
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, Nov 16 Amid hopes tempered by a history
of failure, Colombia and the Marxist FARC rebels begin talks in
Cuba on Monday in the latest bid to end their bloody,
half-century-old conflict.
Tens of thousands of lives have been lost and millions of
people displaced in the bitter war the two sides failed to
resolve in three past peace attempts, the last ending in 2002.
The negotiations were scheduled to begin on Thursday but
were postponed due to "technical" details.
President Juan Manuel Santos, who secretly initiated the
peace process almost two years ago, has said there is reason for
"moderate optimism" but officials also have warned against
unrealistic expectations.
In a recent Gallup poll, 72 percent of Colombians supported
the negotiations but only 39 percent thought they would succeed.
The Colombian government and the FARC, or Revolutionary
Armed Forces of Colombia, will negotiate five points including
rural development, an end to the war, the drug trade, the
rebels' future and compensation of victims of the conflict.
Despite past failures, analysts say hopes this time are
based on signs of greater flexibility on both sides and a shared
need to stop the fighting.
The FARC has been battered by a 10-year-long U.S.-backed
military offensive that has halved its ranks to an estimated
8,000 rebels and pushed them deeper into the mountains and
jungles that have given refuge since the group formed in 1964.
But it still packs enough punch to continue fighting for
years, which threatens the government's plan to open more of the
country's remote areas to oil and mining operations that are
boosting the economy in the country of 46 million people.
"It's not quite a stalemate, but it feels like it because
the likelihood you'd have to keep fighting is high and the cost
of that may be greater than the cost of talks," said Adam
Isaacson at the Washington Office on Latin America research
group.
LAST, BEST CHANCE
He said a weakened FARC may feel this is "their last, best
chance to negotiate, that their trajectory is downward."
The last peace talks, held in a tent in the Colombian
jungle, turned into a media circus, so both sides have agreed to
limit press contacts, a likely reason they are meeting in an
undisclosed location in tightly controlled Cuba.
The talks officially began last month in a largely
ceremonial meeting in Norway, which has worked behind the scenes
with Cuba to set up the negotiations and, along with the
Communist island, will serve as a guarantor for the process.
Venezuela and Chile will have representatives at the talks.
Santos, who may seek re-election in 2014, wants the process
done in nine months but the rebels say peace cannot be hurried.
"These are issues that can't be dealt with in a short time
... above all the social situation in which the people live.
There is much poverty in Colombia," FARC lead negotiator Ivan
Marquez said in an interview on pro-rebel website www.anncol.eu.
In Norway, he called for ousting foreign companies fueling
Colombia's oil and mining boom but his counterpart, Humberto de
la Calle, said the talks must stick to the agreed upon topics,
the first of which will be rural development.
Numerous potential stumbling blocks await the negotiators,
including land reform, decisions on which FARC leaders will be
allowed to participate in politics, who must go to jail for the
group's crimes and FARC involvement in the drug trade.
In its 48 years of existence, the FARC has transformed from
a communist agrarian movement into an organization that deals in
cocaine, kidnapping and extortion to sustain itself.
Its leaders deny involvement in the drug trade and declared
in February they would no longer kidnap for ransom, but the
United States and European Union consider the FARC to be a
terrorist organization.
The rebels said they will request a ceasefire at the start of
talks, which Santos already has rejected.