* Three previous peace processes failed
* Government wants agreement in matter of months
* FARC weakened by U.S-backed offensive
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, Nov 19 Colombia and the Marxist FARC
rebels will sit down in Havana on Monday for their first peace
talks in 10 years in the latest attempt to end Latin America's
longest-running insurgency.
The conflict has dragged on for nearly half a century, taken
tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people and
proven intractable in three previous peace processes.
But both the Colombian government and the FARC, or
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, have expressed optimism
that this time might be different.
Government and FARC negotiators will meet in Havana's main
convention center in a part of town called Cubanacan, which is
lined with palatial homes that once belonged to the elite,
virtually all of whom fled Cuba after the 1959 revolution. It is
now home mostly to foreign diplomats.
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos wants an agreement
within nine months, but the two sides face plenty of thorny
issues in their five-point agenda. It will begin with rural
development, then move on to include such topics as the
political and legal future of the rebels, a definitive end to
the conflict, the problem of drug trafficking and compensation
for war victims.
"We hope, as also hope the majority of Colombians, that the
FARC shows that they think this is the moment for the force of
ideas and not the force of bullets," lead government negotiator
Humberto de la Calle said as he left Bogota for Havana on
Sunday.
The conflict dates back to 1964 when the FARC was formed as
a communist agrarian movement intent on overturning Colombia's
long history of social inequality.
The group has been weakened by a U.S.-backed military
offensive begun in 2002 that reduced its numbers to about 8,000
and forced them into remote mountain and jungle strongholds.
But the rebels still have the strength to launch attacks
that Santos wants ended so the country can grow its economy,
which has been boosted in recent years by oil and mining
operations, much of it in areas where the FARC has a strong
presence.
The FARC has sustained itself by cocaine trafficking,
kidnapping, ransom and "war taxes" in territory it controls.
Its leaders deny involvement in the drug trade and renounced
kidnappings earlier this year, but the United States and
European Union consider the group a terrorist organization.
Ivan Marquez, a member of the FARC's secretariat, will lead
a delegation of about 30 people at the talks, which were
formally begun last month in Norway.
Norway is a guarantor of the process, along with Cuba.
Officials want the talks held in the strictest possible
secrecy, which is likely the reason they are in Cuba, where the
government is expert at keeping information close to the vest
and the press at bay.
Venezuela and Chile also will have representatives at the
talks.
(Additional reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota.; Editing
by Christopher Wilson)