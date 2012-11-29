* Talks to resume Dec. 5 in Havana
* Government negotiator says talks "advanced as expected"
* Conflict with FARC dates back to 1964
By Rosa Tania Valdes
HAVANA, Nov 29 Colombia's lead negotiator gave a
muted assessment on Thursday of progress in talks aimed at
ending a five-decade-long war with Marxist-led rebels, as
negotiators wrapped up their initial round of meetings in the
Cuban capital.
Former Colombian Vice President Humberto de la Calle's words
contrasted with earlier, more exuberant rebel pronouncements
that things were going well in a possible indication that
nothing major has been agreed upon in the still-fledgling talks.
"We have finished the first round of direct conversations. I
can say we have advanced as expected," de la Calle, wearing a
black suit and white shirt, but no tie, told reporters at the
Havana convention center where talks began on Nov. 19 and will
resume Dec. 5.
"We will not move conversations at the table to the
microphones. More than speeches, we want concrete results," he
said. "When there is relevant information, we will make it
public in an opportune manner."
The bloody conflict at issue, in which tens of thousands of
people have died, dates back to 1964 when the FARC, or
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, formed as a communist
agrarian movement that later turned to the illicit drug trade,
kidnappings and extortion to sustain itself. Millions of people
have been displaced by the war.
FARC representatives have spoken daily going into the talks,
but so far have held to an agreement not to discuss what is
being said at the negotiating table.
On Thursday, Dutch rebel Tanja Nijmeijer read a statement
expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause in the Middle
East. She wore all black clothes, with a checked Palestinian
scarf around her neck.
The rebels had scheduled a press conference for later on
Thursday.
Previous attempts at peace ended in shambles, but a
10-year-long, U.S.-backed military offensive has weakened the
FARC to the point that the government believes it may be ready
for a negotiated end to the war.
The talks have begun with the complicated issue of rural
development, with four equally difficult topics - ending the
war, the political and legal future of the rebels, the drug
trade and compensation for war victims - to follow.
President Juan Manuel Santos has said he wants an agreement
within nine months, but the rebels say the process could take
much longer.