* Santos calls for confidentiality to be maintained
* President has rejected changes to political, economic
model
* FARC ceasefire ends on Sunday; concern over renewed
attacks
By Helen Murphy
BOGOTA, Jan 16 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos on Wednesday opened the door to a popular vote on any
peace accord negotiated and signed with FARC rebels, but
rejected a guerrilla demand to change the constitution if a deal
is clinched.
Talks to bring an end to Latin America's longest-running
insurgency began in Cuba in November, when the government and
the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the FARC,
sat down for the first round of talks.
Ivan Marquez, head of the Marxist FARC negotiating team, has
called for a national assembly to change Colombia's constitution
and ensure any agreements would be set in stone.
The drug-funded group, which has fought a dozen governments
during a half-century conflict that killed tens of thousands,
reiterated their demand on Tuesday. But Santos rejected the
idea.
"It's very possible that we could find a way to seek popular
approval for any accord," Santos said during an address in the
Norte de Santander province. "That's still to be discussed. But
I want it to be very clear that we will not end these agreements
with a national assembly."
Santos has ruled out discussing major changes to Colombia's
economic or political model, saying that if the guerrillas want
to modify the system, they should run for election.
More than 20 years ago Colombia held a nationwide assembly
to rewrite the 1886 constitution. Demobilized rebels from
smaller groups participated, but not the FARC or the National
Liberation Army, another left-wing group.
CEASEFIRE TO BE LIFTED
Harvard-educated Santos urged the FARC on Wednesday to keep
discussions between negotiators strictly confidential until the
accords are reached.
"The dialogue has to be serious. It has to be a discreet
dialogue," said Santos, 61. "Only when there are agreements,
important advances ... only when those advances exist will we
inform the public, the national and international community."
The FARC was angered by a recent newspaper column written by
Santos' brother, who detailed the background of his involvement
in the secret negotiations to bring the two sides to the table.
The FARC threatened to ignore a confidentiality agreement during
the negotiations.
In the last few days, the rebels have provided details of
their proposals to resolve problems with land distribution in
Colombia, the thorniest of issues on the five-point peace
agenda.
Santos said a lack of discretion helped accelerate the
collapse of the last peace talks more than a decade ago.
As defense minister under former President Alvaro Uribe and
later as Colombia's leader, Santos has dealt the group some of
its biggest blows, killing senior leaders and hitting units
responsible for financing operations.
The FARC has said it will lift its two-month-long unilateral
ceasefire on Sunday, raising concern a re-energized group will
launch new attacks against military and civilian targets.
Negotiations were formally launched on Oct. 18, but the
talks got off to a rocky start after the guerrillas said they
wanted to discuss a range of topics not mentioned on the agenda.