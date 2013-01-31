* Rebels urge government to agree to ceasefire
* Government says rebel actions send wrong signal for peace
* Talks began in November, no major advances yet
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, Jan 31 Colombia and the Marxist FARC
rebels resumed peace talks on Thursday to end their half
century-long conflict amid new tensions after the guerrilla
group resumed kidnappings and attacks that sparked an angry
government reaction.
The rebels, as they entered the negotiations at a Havana
convention center, urged the government to agree to a ceasefire
to stop the violence that threatens to scuttle the peace
process.
Government negotiators did not comment as they walked past
reporters. On Wednesday the leader of their delegation Humberto
de la Calle blasted the FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia, for its latest hostile actions in Latin America's
longest-running insurgency.
The two sides have been negotiating off and on since
November seeking to end a war that dates to the FARC's founding
in 1964 and in which tens of thousands of people have died and
millions have been displaced.
The talks, which the government wants to wrap up in a year,
have increasingly degenerated into a public war of words, and no
major advances toward peace have been announced.
Military sources on Thursday accused the FARC of kidnapping
three oil workers, killing four soldiers and blowing up an
energy tower.
They were accused earlier of kidnapping two police officers.
Lead FARC negotiator Ivan Marquez said he did not know how
the case of the two policemen will be handled because there has
been no official confirmation they were abducted by his group.
De la Calle on Wednesday blasted the FARC for the
kidnappings, rejected a ceasefire and accused the guerrilla
group of trying to prolong the war.
"The signal they are sending with this kidnapping is
completely contrary to what they should be doing," he said.
The FARC has a long history of kidnapping for ransom, but
said last year it would end that practice and now hold only
captured Colombian security force members whom it considers as
legitimate "prisoners of war."
The FARC called a unilateral ceasefire at the start of the
talks in November, but halted it Jan. 20 after the government
refused to join the truce.
President Juan Manuel Santos has vowed to maintain military
operations against the FARC, which has been weakened by a
decade-long military offensive backed by the United States.
The two sides are trying to resolve some of the basic issues
behind the war, including Colombia's history of social
inequality.
They have been discussing land reform proposals that would
distribute land to the rural poor.
(Editing by David Adams and Andrew Hay)