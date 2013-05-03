* Rebels reject idea of facing prosecution for war actions
* Colombian president steps up military pressure against
rebels
* Ending conflict, drug smuggling still to be addressed
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, May 3 Colombia and Marxist-led FARC
rebels reported important advances on Friday on the critical
issue of agrarian reform in their talks to end half a century of
war but the government complained the negotiations were still
moving too slowly.
The rebels also put a possible chill in the process by
rejecting the notion of legal prosecution for their actions in
the conflict, which has left thousands of people dead and
millions displaced.
The statements came at the end of the latest round of peace
negotiations, which began in November and have yet to produce an
accord on agrarian reform, the first of five points on their
agenda.
"There were important advances in this round of talks toward
the construction of new agreements," the two sides said in a
joint communique. They added that they had a draft agreement in
hand on the agrarian issue, which includes distribution of land
and rural development.
But lead government negotiator Humberto de la Calle told
reporters "the pace of the conversations has been insufficient,
inconstant."
"We could have progressed much more," said the former
Colombian vice president.
Conversely, Ivan Marquez, lead negotiator for the FARC, or
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, said his team was
pleased at how far they had come.
"We're advancing. The peace delegation of the FARC feels
satisfied with the gains we are making," the bearded,
bespectacled guerrilla told reporters outside the Havana
convention center where the talks are being held.
The government and rebels are trying to end a war that dates
to 1964 when the FARC was formed as a communist agrarian reform
movement to fight Colombia's long history of social inequality
and concentrated land ownership.
The rebels have proposed giving 20 million hectares (49.4
million acres) of land to the poor and limiting how much
property big landowners can have.
The government has insisted no land will be taken from
private landowners, but acknowledged that rural development and
distribution of land are key to achieving peace.
MORE ISSUES LOOM
Should they get final agreement on the issue, they can move
on to the others, which include compensation for war victims,
ending the conflict, drug trafficking that has funded rebel
activities and the political and legal status of the FARC
members.
Many Colombians feel that the rebels must face justice for
war casualties, the use of kidnappings to extort money and
involvement in the illicit drug trade, the latter a charge the
rebels have denied.
Talks insiders have said the question of punishment for FARC
leaders will be one of the most difficult agenda points.
In a strongly worded statement, the rebels said they would
be willing only to "review" any "error" committed during the war
but ruled out prosecution by a state they said they had
legitimately risen up against for persecuting and neglecting its
own people.
"A state that has suppressed so many human beings in a
heartless manner with its economic policy must beg for
forgiveness," the group said. "The assassins and their tribunals
have no moral authority to judge us."
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, who has said he
wants the peace process finished this year, applied pressure on
Friday by ordering the military to step up actions against the
rebels.
"They must listen there in Cuba," he said at a public event.
"Here we are offering that they change bullets for votes, and
that they change them rapidly because we are going to continue
with this pressure in all the national territory."
Santos initiated the peace talks and is pushing to finish
them on a bet the FARC had been so weakened by the government's
10-year, U.S.-backed offensive that its leaders are ready to
negotiate an end to the fighting.
Three previous peace attempts, the last ending in 2002, have
failed to end Latin America's longest running rebel insurgency.
The rebels, estimated to number 8,000, have been pushed into
remote corners of the country but are still able to attack oil
and mining operations that are fueling Colombia's economic
growth.
Santos said 11 rebels had surrendered to authorities on
Friday, which he called an "important event."
The peace talks, in which Norway and Cuba are serving as
guarantors, are expected to resume May 15, a government
spokesman said.
(Reporting By Jeff Franks; Editing by Tom Brown and Bill Trott)