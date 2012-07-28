(Adds details)
BOGOTA, July 27 Colombia's central bank will
auction off a 23-day repurchase agreement (repo) worth 7
trillion pesos ($3.9 billion) to boost peso liquidity in the
market, it said on Friday.
The auction will take place on Monday between 11:30 a.m.
(1630 GMT) and 11:45 a.m. local time and will have an interest
rate of between 5 percent and 6 percent.
The bank also said that if all the resources were not placed
for the 23-day repo, it would auction off the remaining pesos at
a 7-day maturity.
The monetary authority will also carry out the traditional
one-day repo auction of 8.2 trillion pesos.
On Friday, Colombia's central bank unexpectedly lowered its
benchmark interest rate for the first time in over two years to
shield Latin America's No. 4 economy from declining global
prices for oil and coal, the country's top exports.
$1=1,791.12 Colombian pesos
