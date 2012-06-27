By Monica Garcia
| MEDELLIN, Colombia, June 27
bank should increase international reserves and intervene more
"aggressively" in the currency market to weaken the peso,
President Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday.
Santos suggested during an "informal" meeting this week with
the bank's board that there was room to accumulate between $8
billion and $10 billion more in foreign reserves to help weaken
the peso, which is the world's strongest-gaining currency.
"I told them, look at the situation, if you analyze how much
we have in reserves, it's worth increasing the level, that is,
intervene more strongly in the market, buy dollars and that
would impact the exchange rate," Santos told reporters.
"The bank has said, that generates losses for us, the
central bank. We said to them, it doesn't matter, we'll pay the
losses out of the national budget," he said in Medellin.
The peso should be closer to 2,000 than 1,800 versus the
dollar, he said. It closed at 1,793.55 on Wednesday.
Santos - who has come out frequently in the past with advice
to the central bank - stressed that these were only suggestions.
Colombia has been battling a strengthening peso that has
damaged competitiveness for exports - the country has attracted
record foreign investment in the past decade as a military
offensive against rebels makes it safer to do business.
The influx of dollars, coupled with attractive yields
compared with near-zero interest rates in developed nations, has
bolstered the value of the peso 8.25 percent so far this year.
Exporters such as flower and coffee growers have suffered
from a strong currency because they pay costs in pesos but
receive dollars for their sales.
The monetary authority is currently purchasing at least $20
million a day on the spot market until early November in a bid
to ease currency gains. Net reserves reached $33 billion through
April, according to its website.
The central bank will hold its monetary policy meeting on
Friday to decide whether to alter the overnight lending rate
from 5.25 percent. It may also decide to extend its dollar
purchase program beyond November.
In the year through May, the central bank bought $1.58
billion through auctions. If it continues to buy at the pace of
about $400 million monthly until the November deadline, it will
have accrued nearly $2 billion more in reserves, according to
Reuters calculations.
(Reporting by Monica Garcia, writing by Helen Murphy, editing
by M.D. Golan)