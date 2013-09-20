BOGOTA, Sep 20 Colombia's retail sales rose 5.4 percent in July compared with the same month last year, the government's statistics agency said on Friday. The following is the breakdown of retail sales in percentage change from the same month of the previous year: July June May RETAIL SALES +5.4 +4.1 +6.5 For the full report, click on: here (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)