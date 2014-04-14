BOGOTA, April 14 Colombia's retail sales rose 6.7 percent in February compared with the same month last year, the government's statistics agency said on Monday. The following is the breakdown of retail sales in percentage change from the same month of the previous year: Feb Jan Dec RETAIL SALES +6.7 +6.5 +4.1 For the full report, click on: here (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)