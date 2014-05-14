BOGOTA, May 14 Colombia's retail sales rose 8.3 percent in March compared with the same month last year, the government's statistics agency said on Wednesday. The following is the breakdown of retail sales in percentage change from the same month of the previous year: Mar Feb Jan RETAIL SALES +8.3 +6.7 +6.5 For the full report, click on: here (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)