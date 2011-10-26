* Pacific Rubiales had threatened to suspend operations
* Energy Minister vows protection for all oil companies
* Production of 240,000 barrels per day uninterrupted
By Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA, Oct 26 Colombia sent 400 additional
police to guard Colombia's largest oil field after Canada's
Pacific Rubiales PRE.TOPRU.CN threatened to suspend
operations there unless reinforcements were sent to help quell
a violent demonstration.
"Security forces have been reinforced by way of the
National Police. A general has been sent to take command of
police activities with very specific instruction to arrest
anyone who breaks the law," Energy Minister Mauricio Cardenas
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Alarmed when masked demonstrators set fire to worker
housing on Tuesday, the company said it could suspend
operations at a moment's notice at the Rubiales and Quifa
fields in eastern Meta province that produce 240,000 barrels
per day.
Pacific Rubiales shares fell as much as 5.4 percent in
early trade in Toronto on Wednesday and were down 2.7 percent
at midday.
Cardenas labeled the company warning unnecessary, saying
the government was "perfectly capable" of protecting oil
companies from violent demonstrators, heavily armed criminal
gangs and leftist guerrillas.
"We are telling oil companies ... there is no reason to
make pronouncements that put into question the continuity of
their operations in Colombia," Cardenas said.
Similar protests in September led the company to declare
force majeure and suspend operations for several days, but
operations continued normally on Wednesday, Cardenas said.
The arson attack coincided with a strike by some 4,000
Colombian workers who renewed a work stoppage on Monday against
Pacific Rubiales, staging a peaceful demonstration.
The company did not link the violence to the striking
workers, but it also described a wider climate of insecurity
because of criminal gangs operating nearby.
The USO union that called the strike has rejected the
violence, and Cardenas said the ministry would stay out of the
labor dispute.
The previous protests were a major reason national
production fell to 891,000 barrels per day in September from
more than 953,000 barrels per day in August. The country hopes
production reaches 1 million barrels per day by the end of the
year.
An oil boom in Colombia largely became possible after the
army opened swathes of territory to foreign investors with a
military offensive against leftist guerrillas starting in 2002.
Since then, drug-funded criminal gangs and guerrillas have
targeted company installations and workers.
Colombia is the fourth-largest oil producer in Latin
America behind Venezuela, Mexico and Brazil.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Daniel
Trotta;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)