* Santos will not go under general anesthetic
* President will not need chemotherapy for cancer
* Doctors expect 2-3 week recovery period
By Luis Jaime Acosta and Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Oct 2 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos will spend two or three days in the hospital after
surgery for non-aggressive prostate cancer, his doctor said on
Tuesday, a day before the 61-year-old was scheduled for the
operation.
Midway through his four-year term, Santos surprised the
Andean nation on Monday night when he announced doctors had
discovered a cancerous growth, but the disease had been caught
in time and there was minimal risk.
Santos is scheduled to have surgery to remove his prostate
early on Wednesday after tests showed a malignant tumor, his
urologist, Felipe Gomez, told journalists. The cancer will not
require chemotherapy, he said.
"The surgery will be performed under regional anesthesia.
This means that it is an anesthetic that effects only the lower
half of the body, allowing him to retain consciousness," Gomez
said outside the Santa Fe hospital in Bogota.
"Following surgery, the patient will be recovering in the
same institution and we hope that in the course of two to three
days he can return home."
Santos' complete recovery will likely take up to three
weeks, according to his doctor. The president is not allowed to
travel during that period, but will be able to carry out his
official duties.
Gomez said he would give an update on Santos' condition
around midday on Wednesday.
The way Colombia's government handled the announcement drew
praise from Wall Street. "The situation has been managed well by
the government, with absolute transparency," Barclay's Capital
said in a note to investors.
Santos, who has three children, joins several other Latin
American leaders who have fought cancer in recent years,
including Venezuela's Hugo Chavez and Brazilian President Vilma
Rousseff.
Chavez has been cagey on the specifics of his cancer,
revealing only that it was in his pelvic area.
"I'm sure (Santos) will overcome this disease. I'm sure it
will be a successful and good treatment, from my feisty spirit
to him, a big hello from all the Venezuelan people," Chavez told
reporters in the western state of Yaracuy.
"I wish him good health, recovery and much life."
Government sources said the operation will not affect the
start of peace talks with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia rebels, known as the FARC, which are set to begin in
the coming days in Norway and then move to Cuba.
Santos, first as defense minister under his predecessor
Alvaro Uribe, then as president, has dealt some of the harshest
blows against the FARC guerrillas, including killing the group's
leader Alfonso Cano last year.
A successful end to the peace negotiations would secure
Santos a place in Colombian history.