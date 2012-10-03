* President expected to remain in hospital 2-3 days
* Santos says he is recovering well, no complications
* Santos can carry out official duties during recovery
By Eduardo Garcia and Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Oct 3 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos' surgery for non-aggressive prostate cancer was
successful and the 61-year-old is recovering well, his medical
team said on Wednesday.
Midway through his four-year term, Santos surprised the
Andean nation on Monday by announcing that doctors had
discovered a cancerous growth on his prostate.
He said the disease had been caught in time and there was
minimal risk.
"Thank God, everything went well. I'm recuperating well. My
family and I are very grateful for all your support," Santos
said in a message on Twitter after the surgery.
His medical team said earlier on Wednesday the operation to
remove the prostate had been successful and there had not been
any complications.
" He has started drinking fluids, has asked for something to
eat, has been able to sit in bed, therefore I think he has
evolved very, very well," Sa ntos' urologist, Dr. Felipe Gomez,
told reporters outside the Fundacion Santa Fe hospital in
northern Bogota where the surgery took place.
Doctors said the tumor was extracted under local anesthesia
and that it had not spread.
" His vital signs have remained stable . ... T he president
will continue being monitored by doctors as planned, " s aid
Adolfo Llinas, the hospital's medical director.
Santos' treatment will not require chemotherapy, Gomez has
said, and the president will likely spend two to three days in
the hospital. A complete recovery will likely take up to three
weeks.
He is not allowed to travel during his recovery, but will be
able to carry out his official duties.
GOOD PROGNOSIS
The Harvard-educated economist, who took office two years
ago, said earlier this week he had a 97 percent chance of
beating the disease.
Santos, a conservative whose policies have fueled economic
growth in the country, is about to start peace talks with the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the
Marxist-inspired insurgency that killed tens of thousands over
50 years.
A peace deal would help secure Santos a place in history and
allow him to build on the economic and security advances that
began under former President Alvaro Uribe a decade ago.
Colombia, a nation of about 46 million people, has attracted
record foreign direct investment over the last few years as a
U.S.-backed military offensive against drug traffickers and FARC
rebels improved business confidence.
"Thanks to the (Patron Saint) of Miracles for the
operation's result. Today, more than ever, we need the
president," Vice President Angelino Garzon, wh o had a stroke
earlier this year, said via Twitter.
Santos received message s from Israel's and Britain's prime
ministers wishing him well, and was visited by Colombia's
defense and foreign ministers after the operation.
Colombia's leader joined several other Latin American heads
of state who have battled cancer in recent years.
Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, who is seeking re-election on
Sunday, has undergone three operations for tumors since
mid-2011.
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was
successfully treated for a throat tumor this year and his
successor, President Dilma Rousseff, was treated for lymphoma in
2009.