* Santos expected to spend 2-3 days in hospital
* Doctors have said operation was a success
BOGOTA Oct 4 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos made his first public appearance after prostate cancer
surgery on Thursday and said he was fine and working from his
hospital room.
At a critical time in his presidency when Santos is about to
start peace negotiations with Marxist rebels, the 61-year-old
shocked the Andean country this week when he announced he was
suffering from prostate cancer and needed surgery.
"Everything went fine ... many thanks for all the messages
and the statements from everyone, but fortunately we're doing
really well," he told reporters from the window of his hospital
room.
"We're working here, but the doctors are telling me to take
it easy." His remarks to reporters standing outside the hospital
were broadcast on television.
His doctors said the operation on Wednesday was successful
and that Santos was recovering well.
"He continues to present a satisfactory evolution ... He is
active with stable vitals signs and no complications," Adolfo
Llinas, the director of Fundacion Santa Fe hospital, told
reporters.
Santos' treatment will not require chemotherapy, his doctors
have said, and he will likely spend two or three days in the
hospital.
"He is moving and he is handling his personal and family
business, so if we continue this way, as it seems, we would be
where we expected postoperatively," said Felipe Gomez, Santos'
urologist.
The cancer surgery came days before the government was to
begin negotiations with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia (FARC), an insurgency t h at has killed tens of thousands
over 50 years.
Norway's government confirmed on Thursday that
representatives of Colombia's government and the FARC will hold
a joint news conference in Oslo on Oct. 17 after beginning peace
talks earlier in the same week.
The talks are expected to move to Cuba a week later.