BOGOTA, Sept 6 Colombians are sure to approve a
peace deal with Marxist FARC rebels in a referendum next month
because they see the enormous economic opportunity and know
renewed war would be a "catastrophe," President Juan Manuel
Santos told Reuters.
Santos has spent about six years trying to make the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) hand in weapons
and end a half-century conflict that has killed more than
220,000 people and limited economic growth.
The final obstacle is a single-question vote on Oct. 2
dividing Colombians between those who believe in forgiving the
FARC for the national good and those who prefer to see the
rebels defeated on the battlefield and jailed.
"I'm sure 'Yes' will win," Santos, 65, said in an interview
on Monday, days after reaching a final the peace deal.
"If 'No' wins, we will return to what we had at the
beginning of this government, six years ago. We return to armed
conflict. That would be a catastrophe for the country."
While most polls see voters approving the peace deal, the
297-page accord allows FARC leaders to serve alternative
punishments - like clearing land mines - and gives some of them
congressional seats without election. Neither is popular.
"I hope the nation understands the great opportunity we
have...if we harness that potential positively no one can stop
us," Santos said at the presidential palace.
Apart from the loss of life he hopes to end, he heralded an
era of investment that could come from peace.
The economy will benefit most in tourism, infrastructure and
agriculture if the rebels leave their battle stations and allow
progress in neglected rural Colombia.
"We don't have more than five million visitors a year. Any
respected country in terms of tourism could have 10, 15 or 20
million, it's enormous potential," said Santos, wearing a white
shirt emblazoned with a 'Yes' logo.
While the government says peace could bring up to two
percentage points of growth annually, economists are more
skeptical. Some see about 0.3 percentage point a year added to
GDP as many of the benefits have already been absorbed during
more than a decade of security gains.
Santos, a former journalist and economist, declined to
provide an estimate of the cost of implementing the peace pact,
but said there would not be excessive spending.
"One thing I have protected and will continue to protect is
market confidence in the Colombian economy and I am not going to
destroy that by being irresponsible," said Santos, who once
served as finance minister.
