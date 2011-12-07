BOGOTA Dec 6 Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos said on Tuesday that it would not be convenient for the central bank to raise interest rates again.

Colombia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent last month in an attempt to put a lid on prices. [ID:nN1E7AL11T]

The bank's board of directors is due to meet again next week to make a decision on interest rates.

"I've got to congratulate the Central Bank for being prudent, for handling interest rates very carefully to stop inflation from soaring. It has room to lower interest rates tomorrow if there's a recession, but I would not think it convenient to continue raising interest rates," he was quoted as saying in the presidential website.

Like other emerging markets, Colombia faces a dilemma over whether to hike rates to fight inflation, which puts upward pressure on currencies by making assets more attractive, or combat appreciation at the risk of inflation.

Colombia's decision last month to raise rates bucked the trend among central banks in Latin America to hold or cut rates on concerns that Europe's debt crisis will slow global growth and harm domestic economies. (Reporting by Eduardo Garcia; editing by Carol Bishopric)