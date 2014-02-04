BOGOTA Feb 4 Colombian military intelligence
operatives intercepted phone communications of the government's
negotiating team at peace talks with Marxist FARC rebels, a
newsweekly said on Tuesday, prompting the interior ministry to
announce a probe of the reported espionage.
Interior Minister Aurelio Iragorri said the government
appeared to be the victim of the surveillance. President Juan
Manuel Santos and his Cabinet ministers had never ordered the
interception of phone communications, Iragorri told Caracol
Radio.
Colombia began peace talks in Cuba with the FARC, or
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, in November 2012, weeks
after Santos announced he had been holding secret talks with
rebel leaders.
The negotiations have surfaced as a campaign issue ahead of
elections in May in which Santos is running for reelection.
Semana weekly magazine said the cellular phones of peace
negotiators Humberto de la Calle, Sergio Jaramillo and Alejandro
Eder were intercepted, as well as leftist politicians like
former Senator Piedad Cordoba.
Data from text messages were collected, but telephone calls
were not listened to, it reported. The espionage was conducted
from a Bogota restaurant and adjoining Internet center set up as
front for the operation.
The government peace talks with the FARC guerrillas are
conducted in secrecy, which both sides have held to, except for
brief communiqués about their progress.
This is the first spy scandal to emerge since the government
intelligence agency known as the DAS was shut down after
revelations of wire-tapping during the government of former
President Alvaro Uribe.
The government and FARC have fought for five decades.
The peace talks, while mostly popular, have some
detractors, like Uribe and his party's choice as candidate for
president in May, Oscar Ivan Zuluaga.
The aim of the military intelligence operation, code named
"Andromeda," was to garner as much information as possible about
what was being discussed at the peace talks in Havana, according
to a source cited by Semana.
Commenting on the Semana report, Interior Minister Iragorri
said, "The most important is to carry out an internal
investigation because this government at no time, no minister or
the president, have given any instructions to interfere with
communications of anyone."
"In this case we are more the victims than the victimizer,"
he added.
Semana said it spent 15 months investigating the spying and
spoke to as many as 25 sources before publishing.
For a link to the Semana story, please see URL:
here
(Editing by W Simon)