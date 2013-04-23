BOGOTA, April 23 Colombian financial services
Grupo Sura has bought a 50 percent stake in the
Peruvian pension fund BBVA Horizonte for $514 million, the
company said on Tuesday.
Horizonte manages about $9 billion of deposits in Peru's
private pension fund system and operates as an arm of BBVA
Continental, one of Peru's top banks.
BBVA Continental is owned by Peru's Grupo Brescia and
Spain's BBVA.
Grupo Sura said it made the acquisition with Profuturo AFP
as its strategic partner. Profuturo AFP a pension fund
controlled by Scotiabank Peru.
