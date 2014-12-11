BOGOTA Dec 11 Colombia's Senate has approved a tax package aimed at covering a 12.5 trillion peso ($5.2 billion) budget deficit in 2015, watering down a wealth tax that business leaders had said would stymie investment.

The package, which will raise 53 trillion pesos over the next four years, is expected to pass easily in the lower house of Congress.

It was approved by the Senate late on Wednesday, and the lower house could vote on it as early as Thursday.

Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said the package will guarantee financing for the next four years for education and social programs as well as anti-poverty measures.

It increases the wealth tax on anyone with assets worth more than 1 billion pesos ($419,800) to a maximum rate of 1.15 percent of wealth in 2015, 1 percent in 2016 and 0.4 percent in 2017, before expiring in 2018.

After consultations with business leaders, the government agreed to a lower increase in the wealth tax than it had originally proposed in exchange for a rise in the profits tax.

The tax, called CREE, will put a 5 percent charge on profits above 800 million pesos in 2015, 6 percent in 2016, 8 percent in 2017, and 9 percent in 2018.

"It is a way to find balance between taxes on wealth and earnings, without affecting the middle class or small and medium-sized businesses that are the foundation of our national economy," the minister said.

The reform also extends a 0.4 percent charge on bank transactions, which will now expire in 2019.

Senators from the leftist Democratic Pole and right-wing Democratic Center parties voted against the bill, demanding longer-term structural changes.

"The government should pass a reform for the next 20 years, and not a fragile little reform each year," said center-right Radical Change Senator Juan Carlos Restrepo.

Under the reforms, an error in tax filings could cost citizens a penalty of as much as 200 percent of the miscalculated tax, starting in 2018.

($1=2,381.98 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta,; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer Peter Galloway)