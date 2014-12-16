(Adds details of the taxes, background)

By Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA Dec 15 Colombia's lower house passed a tax law that will earn the government 53 trillion pesos ($22.3 billion) over the next four years mostly from businesses, by extending and modifying existing taxes that will expire at the end of this year.

The package was passed by the Senate last week and now awaits the president's signature. It extends a three-year wealth tax that will raise 12.5 trillion pesos in 2015 alone.

The reform comes at a time when Colombia's government faces a sharp fall in revenue from its top export, crude oil, after a roughly 40 percent fall in its price since June. That is set to dent government finances and has led to a weakening of the peso.

Company executives had criticized the reform, saying it could deter investors already worried about an oil revenue decline that threatens future economic growth.

"This bill will enable the country to continue leading in terms of growth in Latin America ... The country can be sure that we can stay on a positive growth path in a situation of lower oil prices," Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas told reporters at Congress after the vote.

The government agreed to a smaller increase in the wealth tax than it had originally proposed in exchange for a rise in a profits tax, after consultations with business leaders. It is expected to raise 35.3 trillion pesos from businesses and 800 billion from individuals.

Businesses will pay a wealth tax of 1.3 percent in 2015, 1 percent in 2016 and 0.4 percent in 2017 after which the tax will be scrapped.

The separate profits tax, called CREE, will put a 5 percent charge on profits above 800 million pesos in 2015, 6 percent in 2016, 8 percent in 2017, and 9 percent in 2018.

Under the reform, individuals with assets of between 1 billion and 2 billion pesos will pay a 0.2 percent wealth tax. Those with assets between 2 billion and 3 billion pesos will pay 0.35 percent and those with assets of between 3 billion and 5 billion will pay 0.75 percent. Assets beyond that amount would be taxed at 1.5 percent.

The reform also extends a 0.4 percent charge on banking transactions, including withdraws from tellers or automated cash machines. The tax will now expire in 2019 and is expected to raise 15.1 trillion pesos. It will be reduced by 0.1 percentage points a year after 2019 until it is eradicated in 2022. (Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Peter Murphy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)