(Adds details of the taxes, background)
By Carlos Vargas
BOGOTA Dec 15 Colombia's lower house passed a
tax law that will earn the government 53 trillion pesos ($22.3
billion) over the next four years mostly from businesses, by
extending and modifying existing taxes that will expire at the
end of this year.
The package was passed by the Senate last week and now
awaits the president's signature. It extends a three-year wealth
tax that will raise 12.5 trillion pesos in 2015 alone.
The reform comes at a time when Colombia's government faces
a sharp fall in revenue from its top export, crude oil, after a
roughly 40 percent fall in its price since June. That is set to
dent government finances and has led to a weakening of the peso.
Company executives had criticized the reform, saying it
could deter investors already worried about an oil revenue
decline that threatens future economic growth.
"This bill will enable the country to continue leading in
terms of growth in Latin America ... The country can be sure
that we can stay on a positive growth path in a situation of
lower oil prices," Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas told
reporters at Congress after the vote.
The government agreed to a smaller increase in the wealth
tax than it had originally proposed in exchange for a rise in a
profits tax, after consultations with business leaders. It is
expected to raise 35.3 trillion pesos from businesses and 800
billion from individuals.
Businesses will pay a wealth tax of 1.3 percent in 2015, 1
percent in 2016 and 0.4 percent in 2017 after which the tax will
be scrapped.
The separate profits tax, called CREE, will put a 5 percent
charge on profits above 800 million pesos in 2015, 6 percent in
2016, 8 percent in 2017, and 9 percent in 2018.
Under the reform, individuals with assets of between 1
billion and 2 billion pesos will pay a 0.2 percent wealth tax.
Those with assets between 2 billion and 3 billion pesos will pay
0.35 percent and those with assets of between 3 billion and 5
billion will pay 0.75 percent. Assets beyond that amount would
be taxed at 1.5 percent.
The reform also extends a 0.4 percent charge on banking
transactions, including withdraws from tellers or automated cash
machines. The tax will now expire in 2019 and is expected to
raise 15.1 trillion pesos. It will be reduced by 0.1 percentage
points a year after 2019 until it is eradicated in 2022.
(Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Peter Murphy; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)