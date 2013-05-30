BOGOTA May 30 Colombian tax collection in the
first four months of the year missed the government's target by
948.9 billion pesos ($501 million), according to preliminary
data seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The Andean nation raised 36.5 trillion pesos ($19.3 billion)
in taxes between January and April, 2.5 percent below the target
set by the national tax office, or DIAN.
Collection of custom duties, value added taxes, income taxes
and fuel duties were all under target, according to the
documents accessed by Reuters. The documents did not show if tax
collection had increased or decreased versus the same period
last year.
The government's tax collection target for full-year 2013 is
at 100.3 trillion pesos, up from 94.97 trillion pesos last year.
The head of the Finance Ministry's public credit office
Michel Janna last week said lower tax collection could threaten
the government's fiscal targets, although he said that was not a
risk in the short term.
"In fiscal terms the existing risks - which we don't
actually expect to be realized - could be felt in several
levels. One of them is lower tax collection if the economy grows
below what we expect," Janna told Reuters in an interview.
The Colombian government last month unveiled a package of
measures to stimulate economic growth that includes tax cuts for
companies and exemptions on import duties as well as steps to
speed public spending in infrastructure.
The measures are aimed at fueling economic growth to 4.8
percent in 2013, up from 4 percent last year.
Analysts, however, expect 4 percent growth this year, while
the Central Bank sees expansion at 4.3 percent.
1 US$ = 1,894.13 pesos.